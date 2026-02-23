Technical Sergeant David Rost from the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, instructs Belize Defence Force members on drop zone procedures during a training mission in Ladyville, Belize, Feb. 24., 2026. The training aimed to enhance the BDF’s ability to conduct aerial resupply operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 15:44
|Photo ID:
|9536635
|VIRIN:
|260225-F-BS369-3682
|Resolution:
|3840x2160
|Size:
|1.39 MB
|Location:
|BZ
|Web Views:
|3
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 571 MSAS Builds Partner Capacity With Belize Defense Force [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Levi Reynolds, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.