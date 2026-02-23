571 MSAS Builds Partner Capacity With Belize Defense Force.

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Captain Valentin Garcia from the 571st Mobility Support Advisory Squadron, performs pre flight checks during a training mission in Ladyville, Belize, Feb. 24., 2026. The training aimed to enhance the BDF’s ability to conduct aerial resupply operations. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Levi Reynolds)