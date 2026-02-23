(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    MCBH Mangrove Removal

    MCBH Mangrove Removal

    MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.14.2026

    Photo by Cpl. Dezmond Browning 

    Marine Corps Base Hawaii

    U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ralph-Vincent Velasquez, right, with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, Marine Corp Base Hawaii (MCBH), hands mangrove roots to a MCBH community member during a Weed Warriors event held at MCBH, Feb. 14, 2026. MCBH's Environmental Compliance and Protection Division established the Weed Warriors program to aid in the management of invasive plant species with the support from community members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)

    Date Taken: 02.14.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 14:15
    Photo ID: 9536431
    VIRIN: 260214-M-KR392-6775
    Resolution: 6720x4480
    Size: 9.66 MB
    Location: MARINE CORPS BASE HAWAII, HAWAII, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCBH Mangrove Removal [Image 4 of 4], by Cpl Dezmond Browning, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

