MCBH Mangrove Removal

U.S. Navy Hospital Corpsman 2nd Class Ralph-Vincent Velasquez, right, with 3rd Marine Littoral Regiment, Marine Corp Base Hawaii (MCBH), hands mangrove roots to a MCBH community member during a Weed Warriors event held at MCBH, Feb. 14, 2026. MCBH's Environmental Compliance and Protection Division established the Weed Warriors program to aid in the management of invasive plant species with the support from community members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)