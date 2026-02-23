MCBH Mangrove Removal

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Lance Bookless, natural resources program manager with Marine Corps Base Hawaii (MCBH) Environmental Compliance and Protection Division (ECPD), removes invasive mangroves during a Weed Warriors event held at MCBH, Feb. 14, 2026. MCBH's ECPD established the Weed Warriors program to aid in the management of invasive plant species with the support from community members. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Dezmond Browning)