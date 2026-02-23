Date Taken: 02.05.2026 Date Posted: 02.25.2026 14:16 Photo ID: 9536418 VIRIN: 260205-N-NN012-1730 Resolution: 932x666 Size: 172.04 KB Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 0 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, 2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD [Image 2 of 2], by Phil Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.