(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD

    PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by Phil Scaringi 

    Naval Surface Warfare Center Philadelphia Division

    Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Technical Director Mr. Nigel Thijs SES, speaks during the command’s annual Industry Day on Feb. 5, 2026, which brought together industry partners for an acquisition overview, insightful briefings, and valuable meet and greets with department representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Scaringi, CTR)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 14:16
    Photo ID: 9536409
    VIRIN: 260205-N-NN012-2011
    Resolution: 746x570
    Size: 87.53 KB
    Location: PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 0
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD [Image 2 of 2], by Phil Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD
    2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery