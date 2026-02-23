2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Technical Director Mr. Nigel Thijs SES, speaks during the command’s annual Industry Day on Feb. 5, 2026, which brought together industry partners for an acquisition overview, insightful briefings, and valuable meet and greets with department representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Scaringi, CTR)