Naval Surface Warfare Center, Philadelphia Division (NSWCPD) Technical Director Mr. Nigel Thijs SES, speaks during the command’s annual Industry Day on Feb. 5, 2026, which brought together industry partners for an acquisition overview, insightful briefings, and valuable meet and greets with department representatives. (U.S. Navy photo by Phil Scaringi, CTR)
|Date Taken:
|02.05.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 14:16
|Photo ID:
|9536409
|VIRIN:
|260205-N-NN012-2011
|Resolution:
|746x570
|Size:
|87.53 KB
|Location:
|PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD [Image 2 of 2], by Phil Scaringi, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
2026 Industry Day Brings Hundreds Together to Strengthen Collaboration at NSWCPD
No keywords found.