Date Taken: 02.22.2026 Date Posted: 02.25.2026 13:48 Photo ID: 9536368 VIRIN: 260222-O-TK642-7563 Resolution: 1920x1277 Size: 922.08 KB Location: WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, US

Web Views: 1 Downloads: 0

PUBLIC DOMAIN

This work, Tobyhanna celebrates two local heroes with Outstanding Active-Duty Servicemember awards [Image 5 of 5], by Nicolo Manzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.