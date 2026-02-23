(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Tobyhanna celebrates two local heroes with Outstanding Active-Duty Servicemember awards

    Tobyhanna celebrates two local heroes with Outstanding Active-Duty Servicemember awards

    WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Nicolo Manzo 

    Tobyhanna Army Depot

    An in-game presentation took place during the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ Military Appreciation Night, which brought the two deserving recipients face to face with thousands of members of the community they faithfully serve. Posing for a photo following the presentation are (from left) Maj. Joseph A. Page, Spc. Alexavier L. Munoz, Sgt. 1st Class Jashual Vazquez, and Kelvin L. Spencer of AUSA.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 13:48
    Photo ID: 9536363
    VIRIN: 260222-O-TK642-4528
    Resolution: 1920x1277
    Size: 842.02 KB
    Location: WILKES-BARRE, PENNSYLVANIA, US
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Tobyhanna celebrates two local heroes with Outstanding Active-Duty Servicemember awards [Image 5 of 5], by Nicolo Manzo, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

