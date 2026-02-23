Tobyhanna celebrates two local heroes with Outstanding Active-Duty Servicemember awards

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

An in-game presentation took place during the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins’ Military Appreciation Night, which brought the two deserving recipients face to face with thousands of members of the community they faithfully serve. Posing for a photo following the presentation are (from left) Maj. Joseph A. Page, Spc. Alexavier L. Munoz, Sgt. 1st Class Jashual Vazquez, and Kelvin L. Spencer of AUSA.