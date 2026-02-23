(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    SSG Landers Promotion [Image 5 of 6]

    SSG Landers Promotion

    FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.25.2026

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Alegre 

    The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps

    U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Landers, center, is applauded by the Corps as he receives his new rank during his promotion ceremony at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall on February 25th, 2026. The promotion ceremony recognized the patriotism, professional excellence, and leadership potential of Staff Sgt. Nathan Landers, a bugle musician assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, by promoting him directly from Specialist to Staff Sergeant. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Alegre)

    Date Taken: 02.25.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 12:29
    Photo ID: 9536202
    VIRIN: 260225-A-DE589-1005
    Resolution: 4812x3208
    Size: 4.36 MB
    Location: FORT MYER, VIRGINIA, US
    This work, SSG Landers Promotion [Image 6 of 6], by SSG Christina Alegre, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Special Band Member

