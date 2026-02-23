SSG Landers Promotion

U.S. Army Staff Sgt. Nathan Landers, center, takes the NCO Charge from Sgt. Maj. Ross Pavolko during his promotion ceremony at Joint Base Myer - Henderson Hall on February 25th, 2026. The promotion ceremony recognized the patriotism, professional excellence, and leadership potential of Staff Sgt. Nathan Landers, a bugle musician assigned to The United States Army Old Guard Fife and Drum Corps, by promoting him directly from Specialist to Staff Sergeant. (U.S. Army photo by Staff Sgt. Christina Alegre)
