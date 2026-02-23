U.S. Air Force Academy NCLS 2026

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- Maj. Gen. (Ret.) Edward Mechenbier and Capt. (Ret.) Charlie Plumb speak during the Courage in Captivity: Lessons of Endurance and Integrity Panel at the annual National Character and Leadership Symposium in Arnold Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 20, 2026. Reflecting the theme, “Courage to Lead in the Profession of Arms: Combat & Crisis-Tested Character,” the symposium featured a warfighting-focused lineup of speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)