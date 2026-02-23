(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    U.S. Air Force Academy NCLS 2026

    COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2026

    Photo by Trevor Cokley 

    U.S. Air Force Academy

    U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets, staff, coaches and faculty attend the opening ceremony of the annual National Character and Leadership Symposium in Arnold Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 20, 2026. Reflecting the theme, “Courage to Lead in the Profession of Arms: Combat & Crisis-Tested Character,” the symposium featured a warfighting-focused lineup of speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 09:12
    Photo ID: 9535877
    VIRIN: 260220-F-XS730-1045
    Resolution: 4928x3280
    Size: 4.94 MB
    Location: COLORADO SPRINGS, COLORADO, US
