U.S. Air Force Academy NCLS 2026

U.S. AIR FORCE ACADEMY, Colo. -- U.S. Air Force Academy cadets, staff, coaches and faculty attend the opening ceremony of the annual National Character and Leadership Symposium in Arnold Hall at the U.S. Air Force Academy, Colo., Feb. 20, 2026. Reflecting the theme, “Courage to Lead in the Profession of Arms: Combat & Crisis-Tested Character,” the symposium featured a warfighting-focused lineup of speakers. (U.S. Air Force photo by Trevor Cokley)