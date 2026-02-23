(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories [Image 3 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories

    VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.05.2026

    Photo by A.J. Coyne 

    Virginia National Guard Public Affairs

    The Virginia Army National Guard Funeral Honors Program hosts nine Army National Guard Soldiers from six states and territories for a level 2 funeral honors training course Feb. 5, 2026, at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Soldiers from Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Puerto Rico, Wisconsin and Wyoming participated in the two week-long training, which certifies instructors to teach fellow Soldiers the skills, procedures and standards for providing final respects to military veterans. (U.S. National Guard photo by A.J. Coyne)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.05.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 09:04
    Photo ID: 9535863
    VIRIN: 260205-A-DO111-8048
    Resolution: 5472x3648
    Size: 2.17 MB
    Location: VIRGINIA BEACH, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories [Image 5 of 5], by A.J. Coyne, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories
    Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories
    Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories
    Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories
    Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery