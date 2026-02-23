Virginia hosts funeral honors training for ARNG Soldiers from 6 states, territories

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

The Virginia Army National Guard Funeral Honors Program hosts nine Army National Guard Soldiers from six states and territories for a level 2 funeral honors training course Feb. 5, 2026, at the State Military Reservation in Virginia Beach, Virginia. Soldiers from Florida, Indiana, Kentucky, Puerto Rico, Wisconsin and Wyoming participated in the two week-long training, which certifies instructors to teach fellow Soldiers the skills, procedures and standards for providing final respects to military veterans. (U.S. National Guard photo by A.J. Coyne)