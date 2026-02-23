Cmdr. Scott Adams and the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego contracting team host Industry Day on Feb. 13 for potential vendors to supply the U.S. Navy Blue Angels with new flight suits.
|Date Taken:
|02.13.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.25.2026 08:55
|Photo ID:
|9535839
|VIRIN:
|260213-N-KH157-4574
|Resolution:
|5932x3947
|Size:
|9.02 MB
|Location:
|NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
|Web Views:
|6
|Downloads:
|0
This work, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Hosts Industry Day to Support Future Flight Suit Contract for Blue Angels [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
NAVSUP FLC San Diego Hosts Industry Day to Support Future Flight Suit Contract for Blue Angels
No keywords found.