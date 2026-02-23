(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Hosts Industry Day to Support Future Flight Suit Contract for Blue Angels [Image 1 of 4]

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego Hosts Industry Day to Support Future Flight Suit Contract for Blue Angels

    NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.13.2026

    Photo by Frank Valdez 

    NAVSUP FLC San Diego

    Cmdr. Scott Adams and the Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego contracting team host Industry Day on Feb. 13 for potential vendors to supply the U.S. Navy Blue Angels with new flight suits.

    Date Taken: 02.13.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 08:55
    Photo ID: 9535839
    VIRIN: 260213-N-KH157-4574
    Resolution: 5932x3947
    Size: 9.02 MB
    Location: NAVAL BASE SAN DIEGO, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 6
    Downloads: 0

    This work, NAVSUP FLC San Diego Hosts Industry Day to Support Future Flight Suit Contract for Blue Angels [Image 4 of 4], by Frank Valdez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

