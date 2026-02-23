NAVSUP FLC San Diego Hosts Industry Day to Support Future Flight Suit Contract for Blue Angels

Photo By Frank Valdez | On Feb. 13, Naval Supply Systems Command Fleet Logistics Center San Diego hosts an Industry Day with potential vendors for the U.S. Navy's Blue Angels flight suits. see less | View Image Page

Story by Cmdr. Scott Adams and NAVSUP FLC San Diego Public Affairs Office

SAN DIEGO, Calif. – Naval Supply Systems Command (NAVSUP) Fleet Logistics Center San Diego (FLCSD) hosted Industry Day on Feb. 13, supporting efforts to identify a new manufacturer for the flight suits worn by the U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron Blue Angels.

The event, organized by the command’s Contracting Department, welcomed industry partners to discuss their capabilities, production capacity, and innovative solutions in support of a follow-on contract for the squadron’s iconic flight suits. The engagement provided vendors with an opportunity to gain a deeper understanding of the operational, safety, and performance requirements unique to the Blue Angels.

Representatives from the Blue Angels, including the Team’s Supply Officer, Lt. Garrett Wiedle, and Public Affairs Officer, 1st Lt. Danielle Cribb, participated in the session by sharing firsthand insight into the squadron’s mission and the critical role their flight suits play in executing aerial demonstrations safely and professionally.

“The Blue Angels represent the pride and professionalism of the United States Navy and Marine Corps to millions of spectators each year,” said Cmdr. Scott Adams, NAVSUP FLCSD Director of Contracts and former Blue Angels Supply Officer. “Ensuring they are equipped with high-quality, durable flight suits is essential to supporting their mission and maintaining the Navy’s standards of excellence.”

During the Industry Day, vendors engaged directly with contracting officials to ask questions about compliance with Navy requirements, material durability, comfort, safety standards, and the distinct appearance synonymous with the Blue Angels brand.

By fostering early and transparent communication with industry, NAVSUP FLCSD promotes competition, encourages innovation, and ensures the best value solution for the Fleet.