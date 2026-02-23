Senior Chief Reed Discusses Estonia Ice Diving Operations During AFN Rota Interview

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Senior Chief Constructionman Keith Reed, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One, speaks during a radio interview with American Forces Network Rota to discuss recent ice diving operations conducted in Estonia. The interview highlighted U.S. Navy Seabee divers from UCT-1, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo, who trained alongside the Estonian Navy and Estonian Rescue Board during an annual bilateral exercise at Rummu Quarry Lake.