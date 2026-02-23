(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Senior Chief Reed Discusses Estonia Ice Diving Operations During AFN Rota Interview [Image 3 of 4]

    Senior Chief Reed Discusses Estonia Ice Diving Operations During AFN Rota Interview

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, SPAIN

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Chief Petty Officer Justin Stumberg  

    22nd Naval Construction Regiment

    Senior Chief Constructionman Keith Reed, assigned to Underwater Construction Team One, speaks during a radio interview with American Forces Network Rota to discuss recent ice diving operations conducted in Estonia. The interview highlighted U.S. Navy Seabee divers from UCT-1, Construction Dive Detachment Bravo, who trained alongside the Estonian Navy and Estonian Rescue Board during an annual bilateral exercise at Rummu Quarry Lake.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.25.2026 08:02
    Photo ID: 9535805
    VIRIN: 260220-N-XT273-1003
    Resolution: 4080x2296
    Size: 2.06 MB
    Location: NAVAL STATION ROTA, ES
    Seabee (CB)
    Seabee Divers
    22NCR

