11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer

U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Malquist, a motor transport maintenance marine assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), direct a cargo vehicle in the ship’s welldeck, Feb. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)