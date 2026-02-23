(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 7 of 8]

    11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer

    U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY

    02.23.2026

    Photo by Seaman Recruit Sailor O'Rear 

    USS Boxer (LHD 4)

    U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Smith, a rifleman assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs transport vehicles in the ship’s welldeck, Feb. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)

    Date Taken: 02.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 23:51
    Photo ID: 9535597
    VIRIN: 260223-N-JB196-1372
    Resolution: 3769x2513
    Size: 1.46 MB
    Location: U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 8 of 8], by SR Sailor O'Rear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    LCAC
    LHD 4
    USS Boxer
    11th MEU
    Amphibious Vehicles
    Joint Cooperation

