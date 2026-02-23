U.S. Marine Corps Lance Corporal Smith, a rifleman assigned to Wasp-class amphibious assault ship USS Boxer (LHD 4), directs transport vehicles in the ship’s welldeck, Feb. 23, 2026. Boxer, flagship of the Boxer Amphibious Ready Group, is underway with the 11th MEU in the U.S. 3rd Fleet area of operations conducting integrated training that enhances warfighting capability and tactical proficiency. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Apprentice Sailor O’Rear)
|Date Taken:
|02.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 23:51
|Photo ID:
|9535597
|VIRIN:
|260223-N-JB196-1372
|Resolution:
|3769x2513
|Size:
|1.46 MB
|Location:
|U.S. 3RD FLEET AREA OF RESPONSIBILITY
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|1
This work, 11th MEU Marines, Sailors conduct LCAC Operations Aboard USS Boxer [Image 8 of 8], by SR Sailor O'Rear, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.