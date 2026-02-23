(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Navy Band Southwest’s The Destroyers Popular Music Group Performs at the Inaugural Navy Ten-Miler Race [Image 2 of 4]

    Navy Band Southwest’s The Destroyers Popular Music Group Performs at the Inaugural Navy Ten-Miler Race

    CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    02.22.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 3rd Class Malaysia Billman 

    Navy Band Southwest

    Musician Third Class David Ott, guitar instrumentalist with the Destroyers.
    Navy Band Southwest’s The Destroyers Popular Music Group performed at the Inaugural Navy Ten-Miler Race held in Chula Vista, CA on February 22, 2026. Organized by the Navy Region Southwest’s Navy Race Organization, the race brought together athletes, service members, and civilians, celebrating the strength, unity, and history of the Navy community around San Diego.

    Date Taken: 02.22.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 19:31
    Photo ID: 9535410
    VIRIN: 260222-N-LB807-5766
    Resolution: 4267x2848
    Size: 2.46 MB
    Location: CHULA VISTA, CALIFORNIA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

