Navy Band Southwest’s The Destroyers Popular Music Group Performs at the Inaugural Navy Ten-Miler Race

Musician Third Class Matt Fitzsimmons, trumpet instrumentalist with the Destroyers performs at the Inaugural Navy Ten-Miler Race held in Chula Vista, CA on February 22, 2026. Organized by the Navy Region Southwest’s Navy Race Organization, the race brought together athletes, service members, and civilians, celebrating the strength, unity, and history of the Navy community around San Diego.