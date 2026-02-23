(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Navy historian teaches USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Pearl Harbor History [Image 2 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Navy historian teaches USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Pearl Harbor History

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 2nd Class Tristan Labuguen 

    Commander Navy Region Hawaii

    JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Jim Neuman, Navy Region Hawaii historian, presents an overview of U.S. Navy history to Sailors assigned to the USS Arizona Boat Detachment on Ford Island, Feb. 24, 2026. The presentation included the history of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the legacy of service for today’s fleet, fighter and family. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 19:21
    Photo ID: 9535394
    VIRIN: 260224-N-PW030-1017
    Resolution: 7810x5209
    Size: 2.02 MB
    Location: JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM, HAWAII, US
    Web Views: 7
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Navy historian teaches USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Pearl Harbor History [Image 2 of 2], by PO2 Tristan Labuguen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Navy historian teaches USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Pearl Harbor History
    Navy historian teaches USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Pearl Harbor History

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery