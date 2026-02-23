Navy historian teaches USS Arizona Boat Detachment Sailors Pearl Harbor History

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

JOINT BASE PEARL HARBOR-HICKAM – Jim Neuman, Navy Region Hawaii historian, presents an overview of U.S. Navy history to Sailors assigned to the USS Arizona Boat Detachment on Ford Island, Feb. 24, 2026. The presentation included the history of Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam and the legacy of service for today’s fleet, fighter and family. Navy Region Hawaii is the regional coordinator for all shore-based naval personnel and shore activities in Hawaii, and its mission is to support the readiness of the fleet and warfighters. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Tristan Kyle Labuguen)