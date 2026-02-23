(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth [Image 4 of 5]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Dustin Perry 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    Sgt. Michael Barnes, right, assigned to the 78th Signal Battalion, and a student from the city of Zama, which neighbors Camp Zama, Japan, listen during a language exchange event Feb. 22 at Zama City Hall.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 19:28
    Photo ID: 9535383
    VIRIN: 260222-A-PR478-8425
    Resolution: 5232x3738
    Size: 2.49 MB
    Location: ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth [Image 5 of 5], by Dustin Perry, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth
    Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth
    Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth
    Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth
    Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery