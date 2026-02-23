Language exchange event strengthens bond between Camp Zama volunteers, Japanese youth

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Thirteen Soldier, civilian and family member volunteers from Camp Zama conversed with junior high- and high school-age students from the city of Zama, which neighbors Camp Zama, Japan, during a language exchange event Feb. 22 at Zama City Hall. The students are all ambassadors in a program in which they regularly engage with students from Zama’s sister city of Smyrna, Tennessee.