1AD Soldiers volunteer at animal shelter

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Army Spc. Mattie Jenson, left, and Spc. Nayelli Caraballo, right, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, helps socialize a dog at the Humane Society of El Paso, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026. The dog is a nine-month-old puppy that needs to get used to interacting with people so he can be adopted. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Russell Savage V)