    1AD Soldiers volunteer at animal shelter [Image 7 of 7]

    1AD Soldiers volunteer at animal shelter

    EL PASO, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    01.23.2026

    Photo by Spc. Russell Savage 

    1st Armored Division, Division Sustainment Brigade

    U.S. Army Spc. Mattie Jenson, left, and Spc. Nayelli Caraballo, right, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, helps socialize a dog at the Humane Society of El Paso, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026. The dog is a nine-month-old puppy that needs to get used to interacting with people so he can be adopted. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Russell Savage V)

    Date Taken: 01.23.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 18:04
    Photo ID: 9535168
    VIRIN: 260123-A-CE530-1146
    Resolution: 8927x5951
    Size: 8.77 MB
    Location: EL PASO, TEXAS, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1AD Soldiers volunteer at animal shelter [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Russell Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Where Service Meets Compassion: Soldiers Volunteer at Animal Shelter

