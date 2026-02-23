U.S. Army Spc. Mattie Jenson, left, and Spc. Nayelli Caraballo, right, assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, helps socialize a dog at the Humane Society of El Paso, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026. The dog is a nine-month-old puppy that needs to get used to interacting with people so he can be adopted. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Russell Savage V)
|Date Taken:
|01.23.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 18:04
|Photo ID:
|9535168
|VIRIN:
|260123-A-CE530-1146
|Resolution:
|8927x5951
|Size:
|8.77 MB
|Location:
|EL PASO, TEXAS, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 1AD Soldiers volunteer at animal shelter [Image 7 of 7], by SPC Russell Savage, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
Where Service Meets Compassion: Soldiers Volunteer at Animal Shelter
