U.S. Army Soldiers assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, pose for a photo at the Humane Society of El Paso, Texas, Jan. 23, 2026. The Soldiers all volunteered to help out the animal shelter, strengthening the unit's commitment to giving back to the El Paso community.

Where Service Meets Compassion: Soldiers Volunteer at Animal Shelter U.S. Army story by Spc. Russell Savage V

FORT BLISS, TEXAS – Soldiers filed into the Humane Society of El Paso Animal Shelter as rain pelted off the metal roof echoing through the building Jan. 23, 2026.

One Soldier, Spc. Mattie Jensen, a utilities equipment repairer assigned to Headquarters and Headquarters Company, Division Sustainment Brigade, 1st Armored Division, was especially excited for the opportunity to give back to the community and spend time with some of the dogs at the humane society, explaining her love for animals and how spending time with them puts her at peace.

“This is amazing for the community,” said Jensen. “If we were able to come out and help more often, it would make a real impact.”

This event was organized through HHC, to build on the close relationship shared between 1AD and the El Paso community, with more than 20 Soldiers volunteering their time to care for the animals.

“The event was put together very well,” Jensen said. “Everyone here is very knowledgeable, and the system is structured. We were split into different groups and able to help each section, which made a big difference.”

She heard about the volunteer event through a work group chat. Jensen mentioned that she quickly applied to volunteer when she found out it dealt with animals. The animal shelter brought back memories of when she used to foster animals, with one of her fosters permanently joining her family.

Jensen noticed that a lot of the volunteers were Soldiers that lived in the barracks, who were unable to get animals. Many of them were happy and excited just to be able to interact with the dogs.

“If you love animals and don’t get to be around them much, this is a great opportunity,” Jensen said. “You get to help out and spend time with them at the same time.”

Jensen was able to give toys out to the dogs, spending meaningful time playing with them. The dogs got loud and excited when they saw the shopping cart filled to the brim with toys.

Each dog got two toys, a ball and a rope. Jensen was delighted to give out toys, she even gave the dogs the option to choose which toy they wanted. She would hold them up to the door, if the dog tried to take it she would throw it over for the dog.

At the end, Jensen fell in love with a small chihuahua named Tommy, mentioning how he reminded her of herself. She couldn’t help but let Tommy crawl all over her, his tail a blur of excitement and happiness.

Jensen was upset when she had to say goodbye to Tommy. She wanted to take him home but couldn’t, she has two big dogs at home that might not know how to play with Tommy safely. So, she decided against it so that Tommy could go to a better home, where he would be happy, safe and loved.

Opportunities like this help community members and service members alike make a real difference close to home. By volunteering at local shelters or organizations, residents can support El Paso while giving their time to those who need it most.

Soldiers are able to register these volunteering hours towards earning their Military Outstanding Volunteer Service Medal. The Army Community Service program is a great place to start volunteering. Every Army base has an ACS program that Soldiers can use to earn these hours. The Fort Bliss ACS program can be found online at https://bliss.armymwr.com/programs/army-community-service .