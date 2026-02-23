(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Army secretary calls for rapid drone scaling at inaugural warfighter competition [Image 8 of 8]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Army secretary calls for rapid drone scaling at inaugural warfighter competition

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Army Secretary Dan Driscoll speaks to Soldiers and industry leaders during the opening ceremony of the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Huntsville, Alabama, Feb. 17, 2026. During his remarks, Driscoll emphasized the urgency of integrating unmanned systems across the force, stating the Army aims to acquire up to one million drones within the next two years to maintain a technological edge on the modern battlefield. The three-day event, themed "Agile, Adaptive, Lethal," featured more than 200 competitors from the active-duty, National Guard, and Reserve components testing their skills in technical and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Aaron Troutman)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9534805
    VIRIN: 260219-A-NR779-2168
    Resolution: 7493x4995
    Size: 4.67 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 3
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army secretary calls for rapid drone scaling at inaugural warfighter competition [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Fort Hood Soldier Clinches Title as U.S. Army's Best Drone Warrior
    2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers named Best Tactical Squad at inaugural Army drone competition
    2nd Cavalry Regiment Soldiers named Best Tactical Squad at inaugural Army drone competition
    Pennsylvania Guard team wins Innovation category at Army's inaugural drone competition
    Fort Hood Soldier Clinches Title as U.S. Army's Best Drone Operator
    Inaugural Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville
    Inaugural Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville
    Army secretary calls for rapid drone scaling at inaugural warfighter competition

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    USABDWC

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery