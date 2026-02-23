Army secretary calls for rapid drone scaling at inaugural warfighter competition

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Army Secretary Dan Driscoll speaks to Soldiers and industry leaders during the opening ceremony of the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Huntsville, Alabama, Feb. 17, 2026. During his remarks, Driscoll emphasized the urgency of integrating unmanned systems across the force, stating the Army aims to acquire up to one million drones within the next two years to maintain a technological edge on the modern battlefield. The three-day event, themed "Agile, Adaptive, Lethal," featured more than 200 competitors from the active-duty, National Guard, and Reserve components testing their skills in technical and tactical challenges. (U.S. Army photo Sgt. Aaron Troutman)