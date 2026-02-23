(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Inaugural Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville [Image 7 of 8]

    Inaugural Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville

    HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, UNITED STATES

    02.19.2026

    Photo by Sgt. Aaron Troutman 

    U.S. Army Transformation and Training Command

    Army Secretary Dan Driscoll speaks to Soldiers and industry leaders during the opening ceremony of the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Huntsville, Alabama, Feb. 17, 2026. The three-day event, themed "Agile, Adaptive, Lethal," brought together teams from across the active duty, National Guard, and Reserve to showcase innovation and tactical proficiency in unmanned aerial systems.

    Date Taken: 02.19.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 15:46
    Photo ID: 9534800
    VIRIN: 260219-A-NR779-2157
    Resolution: 8069x5379
    Size: 9.15 MB
    Location: HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
    Web Views: 2
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Inaugural Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

