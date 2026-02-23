Army Secretary Dan Driscoll speaks to Soldiers and industry leaders during the opening ceremony of the inaugural U.S. Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition in Huntsville, Alabama, Feb. 17, 2026. The three-day event, themed "Agile, Adaptive, Lethal," brought together teams from across the active duty, National Guard, and Reserve to showcase innovation and tactical proficiency in unmanned aerial systems.
|Date Taken:
|02.19.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 15:46
|Photo ID:
|9534800
|VIRIN:
|260219-A-NR779-2157
|Resolution:
|8069x5379
|Size:
|9.15 MB
|Location:
|HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA, US
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Inaugural Army Best Drone Warfighter Competition Held in Huntsville [Image 8 of 8], by SGT Aaron Troutman, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.