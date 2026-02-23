Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Chief Master Sgt. of the Space Force John F. Bentivegna speaks during the panel discussion “A Conversation with Chief Master Sergeant of the Space Force and the Space Force’s Top Guardians” at the Air and Space Force Association Warfare Symposium in Aurora, Colo., Feb. 24, 2026. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Malia Heemsoth)