    DoD STARBASE [Image 2 of 2]

    DoD STARBASE

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    04.04.2025

    Photo by Shannon Moeck 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Lt. Col. Donald Lew, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District, teaches area elementary school students about engineering at Winchester STARBASE, a DoD sponsored program that strives to develop an interest in Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects at an early age.

    Date Taken: 04.04.2025
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9534429
    VIRIN: 250404-A-QI813-2001
    Resolution: 5712x4284
    Size: 5.37 MB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, DoD STARBASE [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Lt. Col (then major) Donald Lew
    DoD STARBASE

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Marathon to Mastery: An Army Engineer's Journey to Lifelong Learning

