Lt. Col. Donald Lew, Deputy Commander of the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers Middle East District, teaches area elementary school students about engineering at Winchester STARBASE, a DoD sponsored program that strives to develop an interest in Science Technology Engineering and Math (STEM) subjects at an early age.
|Date Taken:
|04.04.2025
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9534429
|VIRIN:
|250404-A-QI813-2001
|Resolution:
|5712x4284
|Size:
|5.37 MB
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|0
|Downloads:
|0
This work, DoD STARBASE [Image 2 of 2], by Shannon Moeck, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Marathon to Mastery: An Army Engineer's Journey to Lifelong Learning
No keywords found.