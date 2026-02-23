Lt. Col (then major) Donald Lew at a community event while serving as the Regimental Engineer of the 75th Ranger Regiment. Lew is currently the only active-duty Engineer Officer to hold all 9 additional skill identifiers within the Engineer Regiment.
|Date Taken:
|02.24.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.24.2026 13:26
|Photo ID:
|9534427
|VIRIN:
|250224-A-A1417-1002
|Resolution:
|1280x960
|Size:
|621.2 KB
|Location:
|WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
|Web Views:
|5
|Downloads:
|0
This work, Lt. Col (then major) Donald Lew [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
A Marathon to Mastery: An Army Engineer's Journey to Lifelong Learning
No keywords found.