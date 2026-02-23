(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Lt. Col (then major) Donald Lew [Image 1 of 2]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    Lt. Col (then major) Donald Lew

    WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, UNITED STATES

    02.24.2026

    Photo by Joseph Macri 

    U.S. Army Corps of Engineers, Middle East District

    Lt. Col (then major) Donald Lew at a community event while serving as the Regimental Engineer of the 75th Ranger Regiment. Lew is currently the only active-duty Engineer Officer to hold all 9 additional skill identifiers within the Engineer Regiment.

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.24.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 13:26
    Photo ID: 9534427
    VIRIN: 250224-A-A1417-1002
    Resolution: 1280x960
    Size: 621.2 KB
    Location: WINCHESTER, VIRGINIA, US
    Web Views: 5
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Lt. Col (then major) Donald Lew [Image 2 of 2], by Joseph Macri, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    Lt. Col (then major) Donald Lew
    DoD STARBASE

    MORE LIKE THIS

    ASSOCIATED NEWS

    A Marathon to Mastery: An Army Engineer's Journey to Lifelong Learning

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery