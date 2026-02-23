(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    RAF Fairford hosts school information fair [Image 4 of 6]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    RAF Fairford hosts school information fair

    RAF FAIRFORD, UNITED KINGDOM

    02.08.2026

    Photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone 

    501st Combat Support Wing

    A school representative speaks with members of the 501st Combat Support Wing community during a school information fair at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 9, 2026. The event brought together local schools and partners to help families explore educational opportunities and build meaningful connections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.08.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 13:17
    Photo ID: 9534422
    VIRIN: 260209-F-KS661-1004
    Resolution: 5962x3975
    Size: 5.32 MB
    Location: RAF FAIRFORD, GB
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, RAF Fairford hosts school information fair [Image 6 of 6], by TSgt Jessica Avallone, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    RAF Fairford hosts school information fair
    RAF Fairford hosts school information fair
    RAF Fairford hosts school information fair
    RAF Fairford hosts school information fair
    RAF Fairford hosts school information fair
    RAF Fairford hosts school information fair

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Pathfinders
    501st
    Combat Support Wing
    CSW
    Community
    School Information Fair

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery