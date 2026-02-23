RAF Fairford hosts school information fair

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Col. Michael J. Jewell, 501st Combat Support Wing commander, speaks with a school representative during a school information fair at RAF Fairford, England, Feb. 9, 2026. The event brought together local schools and partners to help families explore educational opportunities and build meaningful connections. (U.S. Air Force photo by Tech. Sgt. Jessica Avallone)