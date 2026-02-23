(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    USS New Mexico Enters Shipyard for Warfighting Upgrade [Image 16 of 16]

    USS New Mexico Enters Shipyard for Warfighting Upgrade

    KITTERY, MAINE, UNITED STATES

    02.21.2026

    Photo by Branden Bourque 

    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard

    KITTERY, Maine (Feb. 21, 2026) — The Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) for a scheduled maintenance period, Feb. 21, 2026. The submarine is scheduled for a major overhaul to ensure it remains a capable and deadly warfighting asset, one that is prepared to defend our homeland, deter our adversaries, and prevail in war. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)

    Date Taken: 02.21.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 11:32
    Photo ID: 9534091
    VIRIN: 260221-N-VG694-1021
    Resolution: 2866x3582
    Size: 1.84 MB
    Location: KITTERY, MAINE, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, USS New Mexico Enters Shipyard for Warfighting Upgrade [Image 16 of 16], by Branden Bourque, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Submarines
    Portsmouth Naval Shipyard
    USNavy
    PNSY

