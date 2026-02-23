USS New Mexico Enters Shipyard for Warfighting Upgrade

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

KITTERY, Maine (Feb. 21, 2026) — The Virginia-class attack submarine USS New Mexico (SSN 779), arrives at Portsmouth Naval Shipyard (PNSY) for a scheduled maintenance period, Feb. 21, 2026. The submarine is scheduled for a major overhaul to ensure it remains a capable and deadly warfighting asset, one that is prepared to defend our homeland, deter our adversaries, and prevail in war. As America’s leader in attack submarine maintenance, repair, and modernization, PNSY delivers the decisive edge required to master an era of evolving threats. It stands at the forefront of America's commitment to peace through strength, delivering combat-ready submarines that are lethal, resilient, and prepared to win. (U.S. Navy photo by Branden Bourque)