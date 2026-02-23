Under Secretary of War visits Ramstein, engages with Child Development Center leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness, Anthony J. Tata, welcomed by children at the Child Development Center during his visit to Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026. Tata visited units across Ramstein Air Base and the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center to enhance his understanding of ongoing challenges and successes and to identify opportunities to further support local military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)