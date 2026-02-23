Under Secretary of War visits Ramstein, engages with Child Development Center leaders

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness, Anthony J. Tata, speaks with Chrissy Morris, 86th Force Support Squadron lead training and curriculum specialist, about the needs and requirements of the 86th FSS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026. Tata visited units across Ramstein Air Base and the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center to enhance his understanding of ongoing challenges and successes and to identify opportunities to further support local military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)