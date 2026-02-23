(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Under Secretary of War visits Ramstein, engages with Child Development Center leaders [Image 2 of 4]

    Under Secretary of War visits Ramstein, engages with Child Development Center leaders

    RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    02.11.2026

    Photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert 

    86th Airlift Wing

    Under Secretary of War for Personnel and Readiness, Anthony J. Tata, speaks with Chrissy Morris, 86th Force Support Squadron lead training and curriculum specialist, about the needs and requirements of the 86th FSS at Ramstein Air Base, Germany, Feb. 12, 2026. Tata visited units across Ramstein Air Base and the Landstuhl Regional Medical Center to enhance his understanding of ongoing challenges and successes and to identify opportunities to further support local military families. (U.S. Air Force photo by Senior Airman Trevor Calvert)

    Date Taken: 02.11.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 08:30
    Photo ID: 9533793
    VIRIN: 260212-F-TC518-1375
    Resolution: 5546x3690
    Size: 5.97 MB
    Location: RAMSTEIN-MIESENBACH, RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
    This work, Under Secretary of War visits Ramstein, engages with Child Development Center leaders [Image 4 of 4], by SrA Trevor Calvert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

