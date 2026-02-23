Task Force Knighthawks drone qualification course

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-3 Attack Battalion, Task Force Knighthawks, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) training and qualification on different Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) platforms in support of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart, Georgia on Jan. 31, 2026. These platforms included the C100, Ghost X, and Teal sUAS which supports the Army’s efforts toward drone dominance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Decean Brown)