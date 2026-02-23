(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Task Force Knighthawks drone qualification course [Image 2 of 12]

    Task Force Knighthawks drone qualification course

    FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    01.31.2026

    Photo by 1st Lt. Decean Brown 

    3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, 3rd Infantry Division

    U.S. Soldiers assigned to 1-3 Attack Battalion, Task Force Knighthawks, 3rd Combat Aviation Brigade, conduct small Unmanned Aircraft System (sUAS) training and qualification on different Medium Range Reconnaissance (MRR) platforms in support of 2nd Armored Brigade Combat Team at Fort Stewart, Georgia on Jan. 31, 2026. These platforms included the C100, Ghost X, and Teal sUAS which supports the Army’s efforts toward drone dominance. (U.S. Army photo by Capt. Decean Brown)

    Date Taken: 01.31.2026
    Date Posted: 02.24.2026 06:32
    Location: FT. STEWART, GEORGIA, US
    This work, Task Force Knighthawks drone qualification course [Image 12 of 12], by 1LT Decean Brown, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

