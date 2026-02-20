(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    C7F, CNFK visit ROKS Hwa Cheon [Image 4 of 4]

    Issued by: on
    VIRIN:
    Date Created:
    City:
    State:
    Country:
    C7F, CNFK visit ROKS Hwa Cheon

    BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], SOUTH KOREA

    02.18.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Desmond Parks 

    Commander, Naval Forces Korea

    Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat J. Hannifin, left, and Vice Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Rear Adm. Katie F. Sheldon, right, receive a tour from Republic of Korea fleet sailors assigned to ROKS Hwa Cheon (AOE-59) on Jinhae Naval Base, Changwon City, Republic of Korea, Feb. 19, 2026. Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)

    IMAGE INFO

    Date Taken: 02.18.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 23:25
    Photo ID: 9533484
    VIRIN: 260219-N-XB010-1005
    Resolution: 6240x4160
    Size: 3.3 MB
    Location: BUSAN GWANG'YEOGSI [PUSAN-KWANGYOKSHI], KR
    Web Views: 1
    Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, C7F, CNFK visit ROKS Hwa Cheon [Image 4 of 4], by PO1 Desmond Parks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    GALLERY

    C7F, CNFK visit ROKS Hwa Cheon
    C7F, CNFK visit ROKS Hwa Cheon
    C7F, CNFK visit ROKS Hwa Cheon
    C7F, CNFK visit ROKS Hwa Cheon

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    C7F
    CNFK

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download
  •   Validate Your Account to Download
  •   Connect My Placements
  •   Download Photo
  •   Download Gallery
  •   Add to My Albums
  •   Create TinyURL
  •   Connect to Placements
  •   Add to Playlist
  •   Distribute Photo
  •   Schedule Social Post
  •   Edit Photo
  •   Add Gallery to Playlist
  •   Distribute Gallery