C7F, CNFK visit ROKS Hwa Cheon

Commander, U.S. 7th Fleet Vice Adm. Pat J. Hannifin, center, receives a tour from Republic of Korea fleet sailors assigned to ROKS Hwa Cheon (AOE-59) on Jinhae Naval Base, Changwon City, Republic of Korea, Feb. 19, 2026. Commander, U.S. Naval Forces Korea is the U.S. Navy’s representative in Republic of Korea, providing leadership and expertise in naval matters to improve institutional and operational effectiveness between the two navies and to strengthen collective security efforts in Republic of Korea and the region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communications Specialist 1st Class Desmond Parks)