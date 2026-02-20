NCTF-RH Presents at 2026 Pacific Water Conference

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, deputy for environment and remediation, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks about restoring resiliency to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water system during the American Water Works Association’s 2026 Pacific Water Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2026. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)