    NCTF-RH Presents at 2026 Pacific Water Conference [Image 1 of 3]

    NCTF-RH Presents at 2026 Pacific Water Conference

    HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    02.12.2026

    Photo by Petty Officer 1st Class Glenn Slaughter 

    Navy Closure Task Force - Red Hill

    Cmdr. Benjamin Dunn, deputy for environment and remediation, Navy Closure Task Force-Red Hill (NCTF-RH), speaks about restoring resiliency to the Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam drinking water system during the American Water Works Association’s 2026 Pacific Water Conference in Honolulu, Hawaii, Feb. 12, 2026. Charged with the safe decommissioning of the Red Hill Bulk Fuel Storage Facility (RHBFSF), NCTF-RH was established by the Department of the Navy as a commitment to the community and the environment. The Navy continues to engage with the people of Hawaii, regulatory agencies, and other stakeholders as NCTF-RH works to safely and deliberately decommission the RHBFSF. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Glenn Slaughter)

    Date Taken: 02.12.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 21:13
    VIRIN: 260212-N-IS471-1018
    Location: HAWAII, US
    This work, NCTF-RH Presents at 2026 Pacific Water Conference [Image 3 of 3], by PO1 Glenn Slaughter, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    water quality
    RHBFSF
    NCTF-RH
    Hawaii
    fuel

