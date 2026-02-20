U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct training on the UH-60M Black Hawk Aircrew Trainer (BAT) at Vandal Training Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The simulator-based training enhances aircrew proficiency, mission rehearsal, and crew coordination as aviation forces prepare for Talon Reach, ensuring readiness to support large-scale operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)
|Date Taken:
|01.27.2026
|Date Posted:
|02.23.2026 20:09
|Photo ID:
|9533261
|VIRIN:
|260128-A-VH016-1327
|Resolution:
|4096x2730
|Size:
|464.47 KB
|Location:
|KR
|Web Views:
|2
|Downloads:
|0
This work, 3-2 GSAB Conducts UH-60M Black Hawk Simulator Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.