3-2 GSAB Conducts UH-60M Black Hawk Simulator Training

U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct training on the UH-60M Black Hawk Aircrew Trainer (BAT) at Vandal Training Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The simulator-based training enhances aircrew proficiency, mission rehearsal, and crew coordination as aviation forces prepare for Talon Reach, ensuring readiness to support large-scale operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)