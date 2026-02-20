(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    3-2 GSAB Conducts UH-60M Black Hawk Simulator Training

    3-2 GSAB Conducts UH-60M Black Hawk Simulator Training

    SOUTH KOREA

    01.27.2026

    Photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega 

    2nd Combat Aviation Brigade

    U.S. Army Soldiers from 3rd Battalion, 2nd Aviation Regiment, 2nd Combat Aviation Brigade, 2d Infantry Division/ROK–U.S. Combined Division, conduct training on the UH-60M Black Hawk Aircrew Trainer (BAT) at Vandal Training Center, Camp Humphreys, South Korea, Jan. 28, 2026. The simulator-based training enhances aircrew proficiency, mission rehearsal, and crew coordination as aviation forces prepare for Talon Reach, ensuring readiness to support large-scale operations across the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Army photo by Spc. Kalisber Ortega)

    Date Taken: 01.27.2026
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026
    Photo ID: 9533256
    VIRIN: 260128-A-VH016-1325
    Resolution: 4096x2730
    Size: 1.22 MB
    Location: KR
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 3-2 GSAB Conducts UH-60M Black Hawk Simulator Training [Image 6 of 6], by SPC Kalisber Ortega, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    2ID
    U.S.Army
    2CAB
    EighthArmy

