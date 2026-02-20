(e.g. yourname@email.com)

    Airman Renders Life-Saving Aid During Off-Duty Emergency [Image 2 of 2]

    COLORADO CITY, COLORADO, UNITED STATES

    02.20.2025

    Photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez 

    Space Base Delta 1

    U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Humanic poses for an environmental portrait at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 20, 2026. Humanic is being highlighted for his efforts to save a life while off-duty, using the skills he learned as a member of the United States Air Force. (Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)

    Date Taken: 02.20.2025
    Date Posted: 02.23.2026 17:51
    Photo ID: 9533131
    VIRIN: 260220-X-IL270-1020
    Resolution: 4256x4409
    Size: 5.11 MB
    Location: COLORADO CITY, COLORADO, US
    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Airman Renders Life-Saving Aid During Off-Duty Emergency [Image 2 of 2], by SSgt Jaime Sanchez, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

