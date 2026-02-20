Airman Renders Life-Saving Aid During Off-Duty Emergency

Content Credentials Issued by: on VIRIN: Date Created: City: State: Country:

U.S. Air Force Senior Airman Sean Humanic poses for an environmental portrait at Peterson Space Force Base, Colorado, Feb. 20, 2026. Humanic is being highlighted for his efforts to save a life while off-duty, using the skills he learned as a member of the United States Air Force. (Space Force photo by Staff Sgt. Jaime Sanchez)