Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard complete cold-weather medical training during NOREX53

A Norwegian Home Guard medic instructor receives monitoring in a field hospital with a nasal thermometer placed following the onset of hypothermia during a live cold-weather training exercise near Leksdal, Norway, Feb. 13, 2026. The instructor voluntarily induced the condition to provide hands-on training for Minnesota National Guard and Norwegian Home Guard medical personnel participating in enhanced winter warfare training during the 53rd Norwegian Reciprocal Troop Exchange (NOREX). NOREX, which began in 1973, remains the longest-running military exchange between the United States and a foreign nation. (U.S. Air National Guard photo by Master Sgt. Megan Shaner)